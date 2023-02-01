NuCypher Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $122.85 million and $46.45 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher launched on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

