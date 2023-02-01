Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Foresight Group (LON:FSG)

Foresight Group (LON:FSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 620 ($7.66) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Foresight Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSG stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 466.50 ($5.76). The company had a trading volume of 24,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,181. Foresight Group has a 52 week low of GBX 323.84 ($4.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 490 ($6.05).

