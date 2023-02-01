Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 3,510 ($43.35) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($51.87) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.40) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, October 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.23) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($38.29) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,717.14 ($45.91).

Shares of Whitbread stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,031 ($37.43). 309,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,991. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,982.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($45.08). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,755.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,629.21.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

