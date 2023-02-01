Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Darktrace (LON:DARK)

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.42) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 133.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Darktrace Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of LON:DARK traded up GBX 12.80 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 223 ($2.75). 6,512,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,288. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 348.89. Darktrace has a 12-month low of GBX 198 ($2.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 560.80 ($6.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.