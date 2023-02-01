NVR (NYSE:NVR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $34.56 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $89.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVR Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,270.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,770.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,420.65. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,569.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Get NVR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in NVR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,780.00.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.