NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Cowen

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.14.

Shares of NXPI opened at $184.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.97 and a 200 day moving average of $164.77. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $211.83.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after acquiring an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,447,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,317,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

