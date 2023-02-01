NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.14.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $184.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $211.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.77.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,467,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,988 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,386,060,000 after buying an additional 159,410 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

