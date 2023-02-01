O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. O-I Glass also updated its FY23 guidance to >$2.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. 1,200,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in O-I Glass by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

