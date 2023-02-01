O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 557218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

O-I Glass Stock Up 8.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at about $70,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 4,760.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,624,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,323 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 7,574.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,074,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at $14,424,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.