O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of >$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$2.50 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Up 7.7 %

NYSE:OI traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,595. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have commented on OI shares. Citigroup upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter worth about $366,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Further Reading

