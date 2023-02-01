O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2023

O-I Glass (NYSE:OIGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY23 guidance to >$2.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

O-I Glass Price Performance

OI traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 403.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after buying an additional 849,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,003,000 after purchasing an additional 376,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 349,451 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in O-I Glass by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,165,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 262,359 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 206,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.