O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY23 guidance to >$2.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

O-I Glass Price Performance

OI traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 403.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after buying an additional 849,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,003,000 after purchasing an additional 376,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 349,451 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in O-I Glass by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,165,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 262,359 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 206,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

