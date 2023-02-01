Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives GBX 1,057.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 772.50 ($9.54).

OCDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ocado Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 560 ($6.92) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.18) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

OCDO opened at GBX 655.03 ($8.09) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 678 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 678.54. The company has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,546 ($19.09).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

