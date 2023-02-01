Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 243.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,043 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 484,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.9 %

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.89. 4,003,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,985,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

