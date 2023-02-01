Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $74.94

Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.94 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.90). Octopus AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.90), with a volume of 16,344 shares.

Octopus AIM VCT Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.04. The company has a market capitalization of £133.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Neal Ransome bought 12,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,549.62 ($13,029.05).

About Octopus AIM VCT

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

