OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 9,642 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,438 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.06% of Sunrun worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2,235.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 2.26.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.28.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $149,553.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,444,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,244,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $149,553.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,444,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,244,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at $32,680,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,001. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

