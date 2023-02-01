OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE:CAH opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

