OLD National Bancorp IN Has $4.86 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,270 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in International Business Machines by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after buying an additional 1,206,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after buying an additional 1,182,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines stock opened at $134.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

See Also

