OLD National Bancorp IN Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

