OLD National Bancorp IN Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,480,000 after buying an additional 2,758,668 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $66.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

