OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.11% of Bath & Body Works worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 162.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.