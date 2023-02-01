OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $195.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.93 and a 200 day moving average of $186.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $232.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

