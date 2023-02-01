OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $5.36 Million Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 466,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

