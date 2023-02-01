OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 192.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,306 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.09. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

