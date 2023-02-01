OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,433 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,630,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $144,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,045,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 134.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,944,000 after buying an additional 170,299 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $378.68 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $252.61 and a one year high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.91 and a 200-day moving average of $365.63.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.20.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

