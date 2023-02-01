Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OLN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Olin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.36.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Olin will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

