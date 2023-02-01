Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,901 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Omnicell worth $29,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 2,537.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter worth $208,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 15.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter worth $5,046,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Omnicell by 85.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock worth $476,839. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

OMCL stock opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $159.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

