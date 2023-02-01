onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.70

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.70 and last traded at $77.54, with a volume of 4663656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on onsemi to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi Stock Up 6.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in onsemi by 26.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of onsemi by 188.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,305,000 after buying an additional 2,163,419 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its position in shares of onsemi by 116.4% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after buying an additional 1,588,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 2,051.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after buying an additional 1,264,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.