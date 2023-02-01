Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Open Lending from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 16.68 and a quick ratio of 16.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Open Lending had a return on equity of 50.39% and a net margin of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 113.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

