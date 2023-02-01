Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) CFO Sells $10,960.66 in Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) CFO David D. O’toole sold 541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $10,960.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,248 shares in the company, valued at $693,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,022. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.03% and a negative net margin of 147.90%. On average, analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPNT. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.