OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Up 7.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) were up 7.4% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 1,577,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,523,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Specifically, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,531,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,650,710.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,531,694 shares in the company, valued at $317,650,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. bought 14,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,785,714 shares of company stock worth $5,767,000. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 85,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.