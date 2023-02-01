Oppenheimer Increases SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $7.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SOFI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.19.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,358,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,596,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

