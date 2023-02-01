Optimism 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $247.01 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Optimism has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Optimism has a market capitalization of $465.95 million and $247.01 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $2.17 or 0.00009432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.69 or 0.00398578 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.09 or 0.27977247 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00590487 BTC.

About Optimism

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Optimism (OP)?Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform built on top of the Ethereum blockchain that aims to improve the scalability and accessibility of decentralized applications (dApps). It does this by using a technique called “optimistic rollups,” which allow dApps to offload some of their computation and data storage onto a separate layer, while still remaining secure and decentralized. This technique enables low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions by batching multiple transactions into one and settling them on the Optimism layer, with the data fed back to the main Ethereum network.Optimism was introduced in June 2019, with a testnet released in October 2019 and an alpha mainnet launched in January 2021. In October 2021, Optimism launched a network compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine.What is OP used for?OP is used to develop and deploy dApps that can take advantage of the scalability and accessibility benefits offered by optimistic rollups. These dApps could be used for a variety of purposes, including financial applications, social networks, games, and more.Who created Optimism (OP)?Optimism (OP) was created by a team of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray. The team is based in the United States and is funded by a number of venture capital firms and individual investors.”

