Optimism 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $247.01 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Optimism has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Optimism has a market capitalization of $465.95 million and $247.01 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $2.17 or 0.00009432 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002792 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.69 or 0.00398578 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.09 or 0.27977247 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00590487 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
