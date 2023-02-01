Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.57

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €9.57 ($10.40) and traded as high as €9.62 ($10.45). Orange shares last traded at €9.55 ($10.38), with a volume of 4,471,306 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORA has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.85) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Orange Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.78.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

