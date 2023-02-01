Orbler One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.81 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Orbler has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbler has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $1.81 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $5.96 or 0.00025095 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 97.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.59 or 0.00402554 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,709.38 or 0.28256341 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00571033 BTC.

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.