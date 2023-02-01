Orchid Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.36 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $66.90 million and $8.36 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00047272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030031 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000218 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00019133 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004271 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00215257 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002814 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09678084 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $13,896,434.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

