O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Reduced by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $833.21.

ORLY opened at $792.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $870.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $825.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $769.22.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,509 shares of company stock valued at $18,937,464. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

