Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Oshkosh has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Oshkosh has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.93.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.