Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion. Oshkosh also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.50-$5.50 EPS.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.86. 39,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 108.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oshkosh by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,151,000 after acquiring an additional 56,351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Oshkosh by 17.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,292,000 after purchasing an additional 90,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.