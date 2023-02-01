Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion. Oshkosh also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50 EPS.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.24. 251,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,601. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $117.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 108.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.33.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

