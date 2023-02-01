Osmosis Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.18 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Osmosis has a total market cap of $518.70 million and approximately $48.18 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00004433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

