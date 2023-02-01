Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.5-4.0% yr/yr to $13.8-14.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.02 billion. Otis Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.50 EPS.
Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE OTIS opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.80.
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
