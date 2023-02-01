Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Down 6.1%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.12 and last traded at $46.24. 1,144,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,898,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OVV. TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.26.

Ovintiv Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Ovintiv by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,621,000 after buying an additional 618,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

