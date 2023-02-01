Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,890 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,017 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 222,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 283,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 227,094 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,526 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 340,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $314.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

