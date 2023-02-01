Owl Rock Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 30,015 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 714% compared to the average volume of 3,689 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $13.15. 1,529,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,714. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $314.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 57,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

