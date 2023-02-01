Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,084.45

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,084.45 ($25.74) and traded as high as GBX 2,301.56 ($28.42). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,280 ($28.16), with a volume of 32,471 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,211.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,086.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,212.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

