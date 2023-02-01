Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.65.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

