Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.65.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
