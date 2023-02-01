Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.