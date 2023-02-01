Packaging Co. of America Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

PKG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $142.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 585.1% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

