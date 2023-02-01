Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on February 17th

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.

Papa John’s International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Papa John’s International has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $126.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $510.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,237,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,454,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 574,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,456,000 after buying an additional 31,727 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after acquiring an additional 163,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Papa John’s International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

