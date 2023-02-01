Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 19.20

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.24) per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Paragon Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 611.25 ($7.55) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 542.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 502.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.98. Paragon Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 364.60 ($4.50) and a one year high of GBX 614.50 ($7.59).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 500 ($6.18) to GBX 575 ($7.10) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.15) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Richard Woodman sold 12,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.21), for a total value of £72,737.20 ($89,832.28). In related news, insider Richard Woodman sold 12,455 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.21), for a total value of £72,737.20 ($89,832.28). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 44,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £216,011.60 ($266,779.79).

(Get Rating)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.